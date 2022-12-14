Local Berlin Counseling Center Gets Grant From Carefirst

BERLIN, Md.- It starts with a place to go, a place to seek therapy and many people are in need. Now thanks to a grant given by Carefirst those people can start to be reached.
Jennifer Leggour, Executive Director of Worcester Youth and Family Counseling Services spoke on the need for therapy, "We are an incredibly underserved area in general and with all things behavioral health and medical. Once the pandemic hit, mental health needs skyrocketed. It's the first time in history that large organizations have waitlists and aren't taking new clients and we are not alone in this process.
Worcester Youth and Family Counseling Services is where they host different workshops and group meetings. The grant received from Carefirst of $225,000 dollars will help with their workforce development to retain therapists to serve the community in Worcester county."
But this organization is not alone, Fenix Youth Project Inc. who focuses on homeless youth and LGBTQ+ knows the power therapy can have.
Amber Green, Executive Director of Fenix Youth Project Inc. said, "I think when organizations get funding and it builds their capacity, they're able to pay staff, they're able to pay for programs, supplies and things like that is really important because we need organizations to be able to sustain themselves and be present for the long haul."
Although Fenix Youth Project, Inc. did not receive funds from this grant they, alongside with the Worcester Youth and Family Counseling Services agreed that the need for LGBTQ+, family and youth services is at an all time high. "
A need that for some like Salisbury native, Rebekah Jackson has always been there, "Therapy can be beneficial on any level even if you don't have a very traumatic or stressful life. You need to keep funding these programs, I think kids are still gonna need them. Nothing's really gonna get better with mental health unless you keep funding the programs."
This grant is a great start but these organizations said that funding needs to keep coming.