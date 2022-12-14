Local Breweries Implement Solutions to C02 Shortages

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- As recent carbon dioxide shortages plague Delmarva, some local breweries are finding creative ways to get more C02.
Dewey Beer Company as at the forefront of some of this new technology. It is implementing new technology called C02 recapture that harnesses C02 from the fermenting process and reuses it.
Head brewer and co-owner Mike Reilly said it essential.
"Every aspect of our brewery uses C02 in some way," Reilly said.
At times, production has come to a halt entirely when C02 hasn't come in as expected.
Other breweries like Big Oyster have found a different way to deal with future shortages.
"[We are] going to add a couple tanks this year to make sure we have enough capacity going into another busy summer," Brewer Eric Camper said.
Many brewers agreed that the shortages have improved since the summer, but there are fears that it will happen again.
"The restaurant wouldn't really function if we couldn't pour beer from our taps. It would be an abandoned ship," Crooked Hammock Brewer Mickey Diefenderfer said.