Local Breweries Struggling Amid National Carbon Dioxide Shortage

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Beer isn't the only thing at Dewey Beer Company that is brewing. There is also a nationwide carbon dioxide shortage in the making.
Josh Weaver does a little bit of everything at Dewey Beer. He said there isn't much of his job that he can do when the CO2 runs out.
"Running out of CO2 puts a total stop to our day," Josh Weaver said.
CO2 is what makes beer so crisp and carbonated. It is also important to the production process.
"We use CO2 for literally everything. Moving beer from tank to tank, moving beer from tanks to the can line just to keep everything sanitary," Weaver said.
The shortages are caused by supply chain issues. Most recently, a contamination of a CO2 production plant in Mississippi.
Eric Williams is the owner of Mispillion River Brewing. He said they are getting less CO2 than usual from distributors . If it gets worse, it impacts the entire process.
"It is everything. When we clean a keg, the last step we do is we purge that keg with CO2," Williams said.
Dewey Beer has run out several times in the past, causing production to come to a complete halt.
To get ahead of future shortages, Dewey Beer bought equipment in which CO2 is recaptured and reused.
Co-owner Mike Reilly views it as a make or break for his business.
"I was interested in it, and then the shortage hit. Then I was very much interested in it," Reilly said.
Beer isn't the only thing that relies on carbon dioxide, as do some medical procedures, fire extinguishers, and more.