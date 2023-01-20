Local Businesses Draw Attention to Shoplifting at the Rehoboth Beach Outlets

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Several local businesses at the Tanger Outlets noticed a rise in shoplifting this holiday season.
Blu Vintage added several cameras to their storefront to discourage people from stealing. The cameras are just one additional measure to deter customers.
Blu Vintage Manager Lori Mastrosimone said every year shoplifters increase during the holidays.
"I think people get a little desperate. They need things for Christmas or the holiday they celebrate," she said.
Shoplifting is a sad reality for many stores at the Tanger Outlets.
Delaware State Police Troop Seven handled more than one hundred cases of shoplifting through October and December. Those are just the reported cases.
The high number that's motivated businesses to get creative by adding security cameras, limiting items in dressing rooms and connecting with other businesses.
"I think it really comes down to it is a tight knit group and we are always communicating with each other about what to expect so that we can in essence stop it before it starts," Manager of The Sip Bar said.
Delaware State Police said it has upped the number of troopers patrolling the outlet malls in an effort to lower numbers of people stealing.
"If you think police aren't out there and if you think no one is around, that is not the case. We have officers out there with their eyes on the businesses and eyes on the people," Corporal Leonard DeMalto said.
DSP recommended reporting any possible crime you see to them directly.