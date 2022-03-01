REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - As the crisis in Ukraine worsens, the amount of support grows. Local businesses are finding ways to raise money for different organizations that will aid Ukrainians. Rise Up is just one of many businesses who held a fundraiser on Tuesday.
A large portion of the proceeds at Rise Up will go to United Health Ukraine. Yesterday they raised $6,000 and are hoping to double that number by the end of Tuesday. But there are other opportunities for you to donate in Sussex County.
The crisis in Ukraine is tough to watch from a far for Vitaliy Deyak.
"It's very personal. It's very scary because me and my wife, we are here but the rest of the family is staying there," said Vitaliy, partner at Arena's.
He began as a J-1 student from Ukraine and eventually worked his way up to becoming partner at Arena's after getting his citizenship.
"My niece she was here actually she used to work for Arena's and she barely made it from Kyiv when they were driving back home to my sister's house and my grandparent's. It was missiles shooting all over the place," said Deyak.
Arena's is set to hold an all-day fundraiser on Friday, but some details still need to be ironed out.
"Portions of our sales will go to some good cause to the people mostly to help with first-aid kits, with stuff that's most necessary right now," said Deyak.
On Sunday, Rehoboth Ale House raised nearly $3,800 for the Ukrainian Red Cross.
"It was a really grassroots kind of employee run moment. We have a lot of friends that are Ukrainian here in Rehoboth and there's a ton of Ukrainians that are very close friends of ours, in our family. Those guys just wanted to do something special for 'em," said Rehoboth Ale House owner Adam Newman.
Bin 66 just ordered Ukrainian vodkas that will arrive this week, and will be donating the equivalent of their sales to the World Central Kitchen to help feed Ukrainian refugees.
Bin 66 had two true Russian vodkas here and they will be replaced with Ukrainian vodka. Customers can also scan a QR code in the store to donate directly to the World Central Kitchen.
The liquor store also has a donation jar up front which they will include in their sales.