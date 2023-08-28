GEORGETOWN, Del. - Traffic and parking on part of East Market Street in Georgetown have been difficult since the construction of the new Sussex County family courthouse started in Fall 2022.
John Akoglu has worked at Georgetown Family Restaurant for the past 10 years and says the new construction has hurt.
"It's a little bit damaged our business," he added, "Especially the weekdays ... you know ... the courthouse is open and [customers] can't find easily the parking lot."
Other business owners on East Market Street share the same sentiment about having the construction right across the street.
"It slowed down [the business] a little bit because, like I said, people don't want to get into town," said Manuel Pedraza, owner of Caruso's Pizza & Pasta Italian Eatery. "A lot of people only got like 20 minutes, 30 minutes lunch, 45 minutes, and there it's not enough time [for them] to just drive, looking for parking and moving in, moving out."
Despite the current work, Akoglu is optimistic that the new courthouse will bring new customers once the construction is finished.
"We want to change our menus. I know we're going to improve our to-go orders or carry out orders when the courthouse building is done," he said.
The construction is expected to be completed in Spring 2025.