Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT SUNDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough waters expected. For the Gale Watch, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very rough waters possible. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, in effect through 6 PM EDT Sunday. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday evening through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Scattered showers with isolated thunder, small hail, and locally stronger wind gusts are expected this afternoon. A few gale force wind gusts of 35-40 kts are possible late this afternoon and evening near the mount of Delaware Bay, mainly between 4 PM and midnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. &&