LEWES, Del. — On Saturday dozens of teens applied to first jobs at the Lewes Public Library. Participating business owners say they're trying to bounce back from the covid-19 pandemic with a successful summer season.
"We were a little short on staff, but we did 40 applicants including myself last year so that really helped. Fourth of July weekend is where it really really picks up, especially towards the end of June," Samantha Swift, a salesperson at Rehoboth Toy & Kite Company said.
Several businesses are hiring from ages 15 and up and want to provide jobs for local high schoolers. Some business owners say they are hoping international J-1 students return to work in Delmarva this summer after not returning last year. One business hoping to hire workers is Thrasher's French Fries.
"We'll hire a few 14 to 15 year-olds to run a register, but because we have fryers, we need those kids to be at least 16 years old. We're looking to hire 30 to 40 employees for the summer, we go typically from about 8 employees to about 50 employees for the peak of summer," Dean Shuttleworth, General Manager at Thrasher's French Fries said.
Business owners say Saturday's job fair aims to hire workers ahead of the summer season when competition for workers is higher than in the off-season.