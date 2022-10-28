Local Businesses Preparing For Busy World Series Weekend

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Local businesses are preparing for a busy weekend as the Phillies take on the Houston Astros in the World Series.
Some businesses like Rehoboth Ale House have moved around their live music schedules so customers can watch the game, and has been selling "No Crying In Baseball" beer since the beginning of the Phillies playoff run.
Owner Adam Newman says that this playoff run has been great for business.
"We're lucky to have one of the best fan bases in the country in Philadelphia, and we have a very big Philadelphia following here," he said. "And them doing better is better for the community, its great for the area, its great for our staff- all of our staff are Philly fans."
On top of the World Series rush, the Sea Witch Festival is also taking place this weekend. Arena's Deli and Bar general manager Kim Dare says that this is a great thing, and that they are all hands on deck for the weekend.
"Its always a perfect storm when it comes to Sea Witch," she said. "But add in the Phillies and its going to be a lot of fun."
The World Series begins Friday, Oct. 28th in Houston.