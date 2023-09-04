REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- People flocked to the coast Labor Day Weekend.
Traffic was heavy as expected-- with westbound delays reaching 10 miles on Monday evening. But with lots of traffic came lots of visitors.
Schell Brothers' Coffee House on Rehoboth Avenue said the shop made record profits.
"Saturday we were 70 percent up from last year," explains Alyssa Titus. "[Sunday] we had our best day ever by a substantial amount since we have been open here. We've had lines out the door all weekend."
The Rehoboth-Dewey Chamber of Commerce previously told CoastTV roughly 3,000 short term rental reservations were booked for Labor Day 2022. 2023 numbers have not been released yet, but businesses we spoke with were encouraged by good weather and late summer travelers.
For those heading back Tuesday morning, MDOT says the Bay Bridge is expected to be backed up. Suggested travel times are before 7 a.m. or after 10 a.m.