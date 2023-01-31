Local Eagles Super Fan Ready To Root For Team In Super Bowl

DELMAR, Del.- Russell Smart has been an Eagles fan since he was twelve years old.
Now, he's ready to cheer for his favorite tea in the Super Bowl.
"My dad was a Giants fan, used to watch his game and I used to watch Randell Cunningham twice a year running all over them," he said. "I was like 'Man, I like this guy.' Just the way he played the game was incredible, so that's what really got me going."
Stepping into Smart's home office is like stepping into an Eagles history book, with signatures, pictures and Eagles memorabilia everywhere you look.
And in his garage? Pieces of Eagles history, like a Super Bowl 52 banner from the game and Eagles rally towels from throughout the years.
Smart has been to over a hundred games, sixteen different stadiums, two Super Bowls, four NFC Championship games and numerous playoff games. He even changed the street name that his home is on to Eagles Drive.
Smart's love for the Eagles extends to his family as well, as his two sons are named after former Eagles- Trent is named after Trent Cole and son Dawkins is named after Smart's favorite Eagle, Brian Dawkins.
To Smart, rooting for the Eagles is a way of life.
"It means everything. It's what I do, it's my main hobby. I travel to watch games, I got boys named after Eagles Players, the whole nine yards, so that's my go to."
Smart hopes to go out to the game in Arizona, and is predicting an Eagles victory.