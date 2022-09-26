Local Firefly Festival Eats

DOVER, Del. - For the 10th annual Firefly Festival, many local eats highlighted the unique food scene.
Stix, that could be found at the festival ground's Food Truck Oasis, brought chicken sandwiches and wings with a twist. The 'Sweet Heat' sticky sauce coated their chicken and came with hot beer battered french fries. The food truck is originally based out of Dover.
Aunt Mary's Soulfood Kitchen made an appearance not far from the main stage of the festival. The Milford/Dover based restaurant serves everything seafood including a spontaneous Seafood Loaded Nachos.
While this Sussex County grown business served just beverages, Dogfish Head brought their truck and games to serve the local beer and mixed drink favorites of the region. Besides getting a brew, many gathered toward the truck for fun activities like corn hole.
A new addition to the festival was a Eastern favorite, Rita's Italian Water Ice. The sweet water ice and custard combinations kept fairgoers cool during the hot afternoons. While this chain is based out of Philly, it is a treat you can only find on the East Coast and then some.