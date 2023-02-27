SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Local fishermen have set new records in Delaware for catching different species of fish.
Brent Wiest of Milton caught a 21-pound 7.7 ounce, 32-inch long tautog on May 5 in the Atlantic Ocean.
James Lord of Bridgeville caught a 48-pound 3.2 ounce, 40.5-inch blue catfish on October 8 in the Nanticoke River.
Pictured up top is Dain Hursh of York, Pennsylvania who caught a 25-pound 8 ounce, 38-inch blueline tilefish on August 27 in the Atlantic Ocean.
There were three other records broken last year. Those species were pickerel, albacore, and cobia.