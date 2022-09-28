DOVER, Del. - Energize Delaware is introducing a program designed to help towns, cities, and county governments get easier access to electric powered vehicles (EVs). The nonprofit says they have have dedicated $5 million in the fiscal year 22-23 for the program.
Energize Delaware says that starting October 15th, applications for the Grant for Local Government EV Fleets can be submitted by any local government in Delaware.
Grants are available for up to $500,000 and can be used for feasibility studies, motorcycles, cars, trucks, vans, electric riding lawn equipment, charging stations, utility upgrades, installation, and special training for use of new EV equipment, according to Energize Delaware.
The nonprofit says that they will only accept one grant per applicant unless they start with a feasibility study. If so, they can apply for another grant for fleet charging stations and vehicles. They say grants are awarded to those meeting specific criteria and application requirements found in the application.
“We created this program so that local government could be at the forefront of electrifying their fleets and setting an example for the communities they serve,” said Tony DePrima, Executive Director of Energize Delaware.
They say the reason for the EV push is the estimated release of carbon dioxide (C02) per gallon of a fossil-fueled vehicle is 19.59 pounds. According to the EPA, roughly 4.6 metric tons of C02 is put out each year from a typical passenger vehicle. Energize Delaware says EVs generate zero pounds of C02, thus making our air cleaner.
Local governments interested in applying for a grant, can download an application on the Energize Delaware website https://www.energizedelaware.org/ev-fleets/. For additional information call 302-883-3048.