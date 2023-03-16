Local Hotel Needs Air Rights from Ocean City Town Council

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and a moderate chop expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 6 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Southwest winds will shift to the northwest behind a cold front passing offshore around midnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&