SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The House of Representatives approved a $5.606 billion operating budget as well as a $194.5 supplemental appropriation bill Thursday, but the votes were not unanimous—eight lawmakers voted against them, and four of that group are Legislators representing districts in Sussex County.
Milford's Brian Shupe, Long Neck's Jeff Hilovsky, Millsboro's Richard Collins, and Bridgeville's Jesse Vanderwende all voted against the budget, and according to a statement released by all legislators who voted against it, they had good reason to.
The legislators say that though they support with many of the vital investments and expenditures included in the budget, they are concerned about overall spending growth.
They say the proposed budget is more than $507 million more than the previous year, a 10% increase, and over a 50% increase from the budget from 10 years ago, FY 2014.
The legislators also say the budget does not include the aforementioned $194.5 supplemental appropriation bill.
According to them, the Net General Fund revenues are expected to go down 3.8%, before coming back somewhat in FY 2025 growth of 2.5%.
With everything in mind, the legislators believe that it is irresponsible to approve the spending bill, and are hoping that these increases are taken in to account at the start of the next budget process.
The legislators are asking the state to consider creating mechanisms to limit spending due to factors like inflation and population growth.