Local Lifelong Phillies Fan Is Headed To World Series

SEAFORD, Del.- A die-hard Phillies fan is fulfilling a lifelong dream.
Gene Bleile has been a die-hard Phillies fan for over sixty years, and now he is getting to live a lifelong dream by going to the World Series for Game Four.
The Seaford native estimates that he's been to over 150 baseball games over 40 years. His earliest memory with the Phillies goes all the way back to 1954, watching his first game at his grandparents house.
"They turned on the black and white TV, and the Phillies announcers came on.," he said. "And at age seven, I wasn't really playing baseball yet and I wasn't actually sure what I would be watching. But as soon as I saw the first pitch, somebody hit the ball- I was hooked."
But the Phillies provide more than just a game for Bleile and his family.
Two years ago, his daughter was diagnosed with breast cancer.
Bleile says that Phillies baseball was one of the few things that kept his daughter and his entire family fighting on through her treatment. She is now cancer-free.
"She fought through all of that, two surgeries, radiation- but she always had on a Phillies t-shirt," he said.
Bleile says that he thinks the Phillies will ultimately beat the Astros in six or seven games.