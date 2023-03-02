Local Man Running Over The Indian River Inlet Bridge For Good Cause

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Lacing up for a cause.
Mark Carter is running to raise awareness and money for the Center for the Inland Bays and "Do More 24"- a statewide effort to help non-profits. He is running two miles every two hours for 24 hours- adding up to 24 miles.
Carter, who is the Center for Inland Bays' Director of Development, says this jog is the least he can do.
"It's a way I can use my legs to do some good," he said. "And working for the center, there's so much amazing work we do here through education, horseshoe crabs, species surveys, water quality monitoring and all."
