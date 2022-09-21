Local Non-profits Still Preparing For Migrants

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Local organizations and non-profits continue to prepare for the possibility of a migrant arrival.
Saint Peter's Episcopal Church is one of several organizations who is preparing.
They are prepared to host more than 200 people at their retreat center and summer camp if need be.
Director and Priest Jeffery Ross said they've been in high gear since they found out on Sunday night.
"We are all still very much on high alert," he said.
Ross said his goal is to meet the immediate need of the migrants. He said this includes thing like food, water and housing.
"I really think that is part of the whole ethos of Delaware as a state. We are a group of neighbors who know each other. They care about each other," Ross said.
Rossana Arteaga-Lopenza works with Casa De Venezuela. On the day they were thought to arrive, she was waiting with open arms to welcome them to the first state.
"We are ready to welcome them any immigrant and treat them with dignity," she said.
People like Jenkin Davis don't think Delaware is the place for migrants.
"I don't think here in the state we should be spending taxpayers money to accommodate these people," Davis said.
Bob Brelilnky works in Lewes. He said it's essential for the first state to step up.
"[We need to] provide them with shelter, food, care, medications and just being a good friend to them," he said.