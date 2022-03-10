MILLSBORO, Del. — Thursday, March 10 marks a decade of keeping children warm in Sussex County.
Clothing Our Kids has provided clothes to more than 28,000 children in elementary and middle schools. Founder Mary Rio started the organization when her husband John, who was an assistant principal at a Sussex County elementary school saw a student in-need of new clothes.
Hudson says the busiest season comes in September and October for winter coats to keep children warm, but clothing our kids needs help folding and packing its inventory to continue dropping off the clothes at schools.
The organization had to cancel its annual golf fundraiser, and needs volunteers.
"Unfortunately we've had to cancel it, 2 years in a row due to COVID, but we're having a fundraiser, a golf tournament, this year it's going to be in October, we just finished an online auction, we're working on that, um, there's a number of other events," Merrill Cohen, board member of Clothing Our Kids said.
Clothing Our Kids is asking for clothing and monetary donations ahead of the warm season. To donate to Clothing Our Kids, visit their website.