Local Organizations at Firefly Music Festival

DOVER, Del. - This year's festival held several nonprofit organizations in the 'Good Hub' including some local ones.
Brandywine Valley SPCA made an appearance at the festival to raise awareness for adopting pets. Speaking of, at least six out of nine puppies brought to the festival for adoption found forever homes. Belgian Malinois puppies were able to play in a pen and have festival goers join them.
Camp Rehoboth had a table in the 'Good Hub' and participated in the Pride Parade on Sunday at 4 pm. The local LGBTQ+ nonprofit made was there to advocate for the community's rights and act as a resource of help and inclusivity.
The Delaware Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health stood at the back of the Hub. The stand brought attention to the organization for its mission in protecting vulnerable communities and promoting personal well-being.
Code Purple, a statewide nonprofit helping the homeless, gave festival goers the opportunity to donate. The seven year old organization set out across the festival grounds, into the campsites.
Harmonium is a group based out of Virginia that provides support to those who enjoy festivals but are looking to remain sober during the experience. Often times, music festivals are associated with such activities but this group aims to provide a safe space and sense of comradery for those who are avoiding drugs or alcohol.
YWCA, is an organization aimed at eliminating sexual assault. The group remains a resource for those who have experienced difficult situations by empowering women and eliminating racism. This program is funded through the Delaware Criminal Justice Council by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Violence Against Women.
For more information on these nonprofits and others at Firefly, visit fireflyfestival.com/the-good-hub.