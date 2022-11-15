REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Working on a farm can be dangerous.
Whether its getting a body part stuck in equipment, being entrapped in a tractor, or getting stuck in a grain bin it could lead to serious injury or worse.
Education Coordinator at Sussex County EMS Matt Troutman says these rescues happen from time to time.
"We see multiple rescues per year from each of the different scenarios that we have set up so it's really important that our medics are really well-versed and trained in these complex and dangerous extrications," Troutman said.
Eric Rickenbach of RescueTechs who was hired to run the training says these techniques can be used at other places besides farms.
"We're doing the tractors, augers which is a big part of the grain operations around here," Rickenbach said. "You have PTO accidents and these types of accidents here or any of the tractor accidents, it doesn't have to necessarily be a farm. It could be a construction site or a hobby person with their tractor."
The paramedics say this hands-on experience is crucial.
"Not every scenario works out in its best but having the training and having the people capable of intervening at the most crucial moment is where we are able to make a difference in people's lives when the worst days of their lives occur," Chief of the Sussex County Technical Rescue Team Calvin Yelverton said.
There will be one more Farm EMS training this month. It will happen on Tuesday, November 29th at the Wolfe Neck Wastewater Treatment Facility.