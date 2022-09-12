Local Police Departments Facing Staffing Shortages as Summer Comes to an End

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Some local police departments are struggling to keep their forces staffed.
Lewes Police Chief Thomas typically wears more than one hat when he is low on staff.
"[I'm a] policeman first. I'm a police chief second," Thomas said.
They have 14 out of 15 officers, but Thomas been fighting to get there for a long time.
"It's a constant challenge for police departments around the county for sure," Thomas said.
He said many people have been picking up extra shifts to make do.
"We sign up for nights, weekends, holidays. We know that. We also enjoy our time off. When you are short-staffed, sometimes that time off isn't quite as frequent as it should be by schedule," Thomas said.
Right now, he is doing okay with a full staff, but it has been a long journey to make it there.
Many beach towns like Dewey Beach and Rehoboth Beach hire seasonal officers for the busy summer season.
Even for those who aren't losing this temporary help, it's tough.
Georgetown is down five officers right now, and that is an improvement from years past.
Police Chief Ralph Holm said it is an issues he's been battling for a long time.
"We've been in a hiring process ongoing now for 8-years or more," Holm said.
He said it has been hard to retain officers once he has them.
He said in the last 13-months, he lost a handful of officers to other jobs , and it is hard to quickly fill that gap.
"The problem is that they can give you a 2 weeks notice, and it takes 9-months to get somebody through the academy and field training and then on the streets," Holm said.
In a statement, Delaware State Police says they are only down a few officers, only down about 15 out of 730.
Spell said it's easier to retain officers on the state level with more resources.