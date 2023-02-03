Local Police Departments Focus on Seasonal Officer Hiring

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- As the kickoff of summer nears, local police departments are ramping up their hiring of seasonal police officers.
"The large influx during of folks during the peak months of summer put a big drain on all the police resources that are available in the area," Ocean View Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin said.
In Rehoboth Beach, seasonal officers handle community events, minor crime and complaints. Hiring has become more urgent this year because applications are lower than expected.
The Rehoboth Beach Police Department hires 26 additional officers yearly to join the nineteen it has year round.
"They are basically our eyes and ears out of the community. They are ambassadors for the city of Rehoboth Beach and well as the City of Rehoboth Beach's Police Department," Officer William Sullivan said.
Smaller coastal communities like Fenwick Island are increasing their number of seasonal officers yearly.
"There is definitely going to be a lot of competition with all the neighboring agencies hiring," Officer Jennifer Kerin said.
The Ocean View Police Department doesn't currently employ seasonal officers but they are looking to add them.
"It is something we have looked at for several years. We have actually developed a policy and a program but we haven't pulled the trigger on it but it is something we are going to have to do in the future," McLaughlin said.
Most seasonal officers work May through September and are paid hourly.
Many of the departments say they work to hire the seasonal officers full time after the summer ends.