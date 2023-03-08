Local Police Stations Still Looking For Officers Despite New Recruits

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- A recent graduating class of police officers from the Dover Police academy have come to their respective stations.
Out of the 18 new recruits that graduated March 3rd, nine have come to police departments in our area. Those including:
- One in Milton
- Two in Milford
- One in Fenwick Island
- One in Georgetown
- One in Millsboro
- One in Laurel
- One in Ocean View
- One in South Bethany
Georgetown Police chief Ralph Holm has been searching for new officers since he became chief in November 2021. He says the police department needs to grow with the town of Georgetown.
"Certainly, we don't want to be behind that growth curve," he said. "But you can't grow beyond your authorized strength until you get to your authorize strength. So that's what we're dealing with right now."
Holm currently has 15 officers on staff, but can have up to 21. He says the police have some officers approaching retirement age- and fewer available officers makes things more challenging.
Holm is currently looking into potential new programs like a motorcycle unit to help attract new officers.