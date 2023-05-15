DELAWARE - People who live throughout Delaware have the opportunity to receive fresh, in-season produce directly from local farms. Weekly subscriptions for pick-up and delivery are available at many farms through community supported agriculture programs.
Participants in these programs purchase shares from a farm that often come in different sizes, like a small share for a couple or a large share for a family, people who eat a lot of fruits and vegetables, or those who like to share with friends and neighbors. Many farms offer pick-up on a specific day throughout the week as well as delivery for a fee.
The food within the box varies depending on a mix of what's in season as well as a farmer's choice. Jessica Doran, a representative from Fifer Orchards, told WRDE that sometimes people like the program because they don't have to make as many decisions when shopping or picking recipes.
"Some families say it's like they're unwrapping a Christmas gift each week because it's an exciting thing, to open up the box and see what you're getting," she said. "It's exciting for the whole family to be involved."
Doran said Fifer Orchards has some people who have signed up every year since they began offering the program years ago.
"It helps create a relationship between the farmer and the consumer and that's so important," Doran said. "A lot of people want to know where their food comes from. They want to know their farmer and they want to know how it's grown."
Magee Farms in Selbyville also has a community supported agriculture program with about 15 available shares left for the summer season. Ellen Magee told WRDE that, in addition to getting fresh produce and supporting local farms, people enjoy getting a peak into what farmers experience on a seasonal basis.
"If we have an abundance of something, the community is going to know," she said. "If we have a shortfall, you know we won't be able to supply as much of that crop."
More information on farms that offer these programs throughout the state can be found at agriculture.delaware.gov.