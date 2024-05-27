LEWES, Del. - Heavy traffic filled Coastal Highway Monday as travelers returned home from beach vacations, significantly extending their travel times.
CoastTV News spoke to Dwayne DiAntonio, a traveler who shared his experience with the traffic. "It's a lot of traffic. I actually came from Rehoboth, and it took like 40 minutes just to get out of that little area, and then to get here, and it's going to take like, another hour and a half to get back to Dover, which typically only takes like 40 minutes at most, on a normal weekend," said DiAntonio.
A local resident, Maxwell Huhn, also noticed the bad traffic over the holiday weekend. "Traffic has definitely been heavy this past couple of days. I live over in Millsboro. We came over here to run some errands, go to Lowe's, drop something off at Staples, and the back roads weren't too bad, but definitely, on Route 1 here, it's pretty heavy," Huhn observed.
AAA projects that 38.4 million people will travel by car over the Memorial Day weekend in the United States. According to AAA, this is the highest number recorded for this holiday since the organization began tracking the data in 2000.