DOVER, Del. - At Legislative Hall Thursday Delaware's oldest living 'Rosie the Riveter', Helen Rathbun who is 100 years young, was honored and National 'Rosie the Riveter' day was celebrated.
Rathbun was 18 years-old when she began working on B-26 bombers for World War II. Many women in the chamber wore red bandanas to show their support for current and past riveters.
It was because of 'Rosie the Riveters' types that between 1940 and 1945, women in the U.S. workforce increased nearly 10 percent. Rathbun has advice for young working women today,
"To work hard and be well. Be happy and treat people really well."
Rathbun was just one of over 300,000 women to make up the aircraft industry's workforce in 1945.