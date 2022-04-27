YAKIMA, Washington (AP/WRDE News) — A soldier was killed and two others were hurt during an exercise at the Yakima Training Center in central Washington state, Army officials said.
Army Pfc. Joseph A. Marquez, of Dover, Delaware, died Friday in what was described as a “single-vehicle incident,” during a training exercise at the facility north of Selah, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported.
A news release from the infantry division said Marquez, 20, was a member of the 2-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team of the 7th Infantry Division based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in western Washington.
Guidance Counselor at Sussex Tech High School Steve Persolio, told WRDE News in an email that Marquez was from Millsboro, Delaware and "a proud graduate of Sussex Tech class of 2020 majoring in Carpentry."
The training center is a satellite installation of JBLM.
The injured soldiers were treated at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and released, officials said. The military did not release their names.
The incident is under investigation.