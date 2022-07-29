Local Student Wins Doodle For Google Contest

MILFORD, Del.- A local student brings home gold from the 14th annual Doodle for Google contest.
Anamirel Campos from Mispillion Elementary is one of the top five winners in Google's recent art contest.
In January, Google asked K-12 students from across the U.S. to submit their ideas for Doodle for Google. This year, students were asked to answer the prompt “I care for myself by…” through their art.
Anamirel’s artwork is called “Family will always care for you” with the response "I care for myself by spending time with my family. They taught me many things, but I can't write them all, so I drew them all on a blanket. I love my family!"