Local summer camp provides inclusive activities for children with Down syndrome

DELAWARE – The Down Syndrome Association of Delaware (DSADE) will hold its fourteenth Annual Days of Summer Camp, the only summer camp in the state for individuals with Down syndrome and their siblings, says DSADE. The free camp is an inclusive and accessible environment for children and will be held across three locations in Delaware starting in late June.
The camp provides individuals with Down syndrome ages 3-13, and their siblings ages 3-10, the chance to enjoy typical summer camp activities such as water play, crafts and outdoor games. The camp creates a supportive environment with a certified nurse and teacher always on-site, and young adults ages 15-25 serving as counselors. Volunteers are paired with each camper.
DSADE says this camp promotes independence, physical and emotional health and confidence for those with disabilities.
The camps will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following locations:
- Sussex County: June 24-28 at DSADE Milton Office, 28607 Meadowview Drive, Milton, DE 19968
- Kent County: July 15-19 at David E. Robinson Elementary School, 1038 Briarbush Rd, Magnolia, DE 19962
- New Castle County: July 29-August 2 at Tatnall Upper School Gymnasium, 1501 Barley Mill Road, Wilmington, DE 19807