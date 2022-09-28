MILLSBORO, Del. - Local arborists are coming together in Millsboro Wednesday for the Saluting Branches event.
The event, which is nationwide, has local tree service companies cutting and shaping trees at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. The goal of the event is to show cares for the trees in the cemetery to honor the fallen veterans.
"It's a way for us in the tree care industry to give back to veterans, we come up once a year and this is the third year that we've done it," said Joe Shoup, the Saluting Branches event coordinator. "Cypress Tree Care, Tri-State Tree Care, Complete Tree Care, and we donate a days worth of tree work to the cemetery here to get some things done that they couldn't normally have done or afford."
Organizers says that they expect Saluting Branches to give participants a day's worth of work for many years to come.
Shoup says there Saluting Branches is happening in over 70 communities.