Local Veteran Reflects on Years of Service

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- One local veteran has a commitment to his country and his gym.
Ray Wilkinson, 85, makes his way through Everyone Fitness. It's what he does five days a week with his wife.
His commitment reaches beyond the bike. Wilkinson dedicated the early years of his life to his country.
In 1955, Wilkinson joined the Navy. Today, he's reflecting on his years of service.
"It was quite an adventure. I went halfway around the world twice," Wilkinson said.
His job was loading ordnances just before the start of America's involvement in the Vietnam War.
He's got seven patches for all seven ships he worked on.
"I bet I've had 200 people thank me for my service. Four in the gym," he said.
"I'd like to thank all veterans. If you don't have veterans and people in the service, this country wouldn't be what it is today," he said.
It's a day for reflection, gratitude, and, if you're Wilkinson, another trip to the gym.