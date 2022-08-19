Local World War II Veteran To Be Honored Next Weekend

Frankford, Del.- A Frankford World War II veteran will be honored next Saturday, August 27th.
Ernest Marvel has received a number of awards, including the American Campaign Medal, Two Bronze stars and most recently, the French Legion of Honor- the highest medal of honor in the French Military.
He was drafted into the Army after the Battle Of The Bulge, where he would be assigned to the 179th infantry regiment of the 59th infantry division, where he would work as a bazooka-man. He would fight in Italy, France and Belgium. He also fought in the Rhineland campaign.
Marvel said that he was honored to receive such a high honor from the French Military. He will be honored at 11:00 a.m. at VF Post 7234 in Ocean View. The event is open to the public.