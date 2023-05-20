Local WWII Veteran turns 103 Years Old

LONG NECK, Del. - Herbert Faulls is a man of faith, a World War II Navy veteran, husband and if you ask anyone at East Falls Presbyterian they would say he is beloved.
"Herb" as they call him is celebrating a big milestone in less than a week. He is turning 103 years old and he's grateful.
But if you met Herb, you wouldn't guess he's turning a century and then some.
A long time friend and church member, Jim Thistle said Herb has been a mentor to him for years.
"He's Herb, the man is a marvel," Thistle said.
"He lives alone, he still drives, he cuts his own lawn, cooks his own meals and he even changes the curtains in his house," he said.
Herb was born on May 26, 1920 and he said a lot has changed in his years. Herb's wife Ellen died in 2019 and although they never had children they kept busy with nieces and nephews always around.
Herb is an active member of his church and he said he's watched it grow over the years.
"I'm thankful for my church families, I got a whole new family since 1987 and I enjoyed every one of them," Faulls said.
The church family at East Falls Presbyterian, planned a special surprise, a birthday party for Mr. 103.
As Herb turns another year wiser, his impact is felt all through the people he interacts with on a day to day.
"I've teased Herb for years and I'm telling him when I grow up I want to be just like you," Thistle said.