Locals Express Excitement and Concern About Baltimore Avenue Changes

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Several changes are proposed on Baltimore Avenue, contributing to a new streetscape.
In January, the Rehoboth Beach Board of Commissioners received their first cost estimate for a streetscape project on Wilmington and Baltimore Avenues. If approved, he project would bring utilities underground, fix sidewalks and overall beautify Baltimore Avenue.
Some locals said they welcome those changes.
"There's a lot of people moving to the area. I think anything to encourage people to come downtown is a good thing," Mark Hartl said.
The street is filled with many shops, galleries, and restaurants. Some long-time locals said they are worried that the massive amounts of changes in downtown as a whole are driving people away from the city.
"Being visitor friendly is important but also [for] residential or full-time people who do live here, you have to take those thoughts into considerations. I think it states something [about] the city...why are long term tenants leaving the city?" Amylynn Karnbach said.
At the last planning commission meeting, Rehoboth Beach commissioners mentioned discussions of another hotel proposal on Baltimore Avenue, though there are few details.
Some people worry that with all the growth, parking will become even more of an issue.
"In season all the tourists take the parking so it is very limited so they are going to have to figure out a way to offer parking," Sara England said.
The city is expected to determine funding and other logistics for the beautification project in the coming months.