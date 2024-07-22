SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Americans nationwide have been reacting to the historic news of President Biden dropping his re-election campaign, including those who live in Sussex County.
"I think President Trump has exhibited over the last nine years a ton of mental toughness being attacked, being knocked down, getting back up and literally getting nearly assassinated last Saturday." For David Skonieczki, a president that exhibits mental toughness is essential. "Anybody who has that mental toughness I think is going to be a great leader for America."
"Now that he has decided to step down, Kamala Harris and her future running mate are going to be the way to vote blue, because we want to continue the good work that President Biden started," said Christine Jillson, as she and her husband, David Jillson, reflected on President Biden's legacy and the January 6 insurrection.
Some locals told Coast TV they feel that Harris may be the right choice, but the country may not be ready for a president that would be breaking so many barriers at once. If elected, Harris would be the first woman, Black and AAPI president in this nation's history.
On Sunday, July 21, Vice President Kamala Harris filed with the Federal Election Commission for the "Biden for President" campaign name to be changed to "Harris for President."
In the same day, Harris made history by raising over $1.5 million in under three hours on a zoom call.
Many politicians have publicly endorsed Harris, including Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen. Delaware Senator Chris Coons and Senator Tom Carper are throwing their support behind Harris and urging their colleagues to do the same.
An endorsement is simply public support. The Democratic Party has not yet decided on an official presidential candidate, but could make that decision at the Democratic National Convention in August.
As of Monday, July 22, Kamala Harris has secured the support of enough Democratic delegates to become the party's Democratic nominee.