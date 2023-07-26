GEORGETOWN, Del. - A federal judge on Tuesday blocked President Joe Biden's rule that allows immigration authorities to deny asylum to migrants who arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border without first applying online or seeking protection in a country they passed through.
Víctor Hernández arrived in the United States 17 years ago and agrees with Biden's policy.
"Normally, I think it's not a law to remove it, but to always keep it as it is," Hernández said.
For immigration attorney Kevin Franco, it's okay for migrants to first come to the U.S.-Mexico border and then apply for asylum.
"In practical perspective, the implications are that more people who are who are fleeing persecution will be eligible to apply for asylum, which they should be," Franco said.
But Hernández says more people who just come to the border first will suffer. "The flow of people, for example, is going to increase too much, and perhaps in this country, it will not affect. Who is going to be affected is the people at the border because that is where they will suffer a lot."
The judge has delayed his ruling from taking effect immediately, giving Biden's administration time to appeal, which they did on Tuesday.