Locals React To Former President Trump's Indictment

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Everyone we spoke with today seemed to have some sort of opinion on former President Trump's arraignment.
Some people said Trump was being treated unfairly, while others said the former President was being held accountable.
Rob Arlett, Trump's Delaware state chairmen during his campaigns., said this was a sad day for the country.
"Look, if you don't like Trump, that's fine," he said. "But we are a nation of laws, and we have a historical context of upholding those laws, and I agree that nobody is above the law. But today, I believe we have a two tiered justice system. We absolutely have a two-tiered justice system in America, and it's sad! It hurts my heart."
But Jill Peck said she was glad to see the former president be held accountable.
"He's done worse things, but whatever it takes," she said. "I mean, no one should be above the law."
But Michele Cushman says Trump was being treated unfairly by the court system.
"They didn't target Hillary Clinton, and they didn't target Hunter Biden. And so, it's very sad for this country that we got after who we feel like going after," said Cushman.
No matter where people landed on the political spectrum, there was a common feeling that the country needs to come together. Everyone we spoke with also agreed that this day will go down in history.