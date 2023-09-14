Locals react to Hunter Biden Indictment

DELAWARE- Locals are reacting to the historic indictment of Hunter Biden.
The son of the President of the United States is accused by a grand jury for the district of Delaware of lying about his crack cocaine addiction when he bought a gun at an unnamed company in 2018.
These forms in question, called 4473s, are what everyone in the country needs to fill out if they want to buy a gun. Lying on a 4473 is a federal crime. According to court documents, Biden purchased a Colt Cobra 38SPL revolver.
All 4473s go through a background check system called NICS. Local Gun Shop owner Charles Steele says this should have been caught from the start.
"NICS is usually pretty thorough," he said. "Usually, when they call you in, they want to know the answer to that stuff. He had issues before anyhow, so it should have been caught."
Current 4473s are a bit different from when Hunter Biden filled out his form back in 2018. The document now asks if the purchaser uses marijuana or depressants, in addition to the original questions about stimulants, narcotics, or any other controlled substances.
It is worth noting that right at the top of the form it says the penalties for breaking the rules of the Gun Control Act are severe- including 15 years of prison or a $250,000 fine.