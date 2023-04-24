Locals React To Legalization Of Recreational Marijuana

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- As of April 23rd, recreational marijuana is legal in the state of Delaware.
The First State is now the twenty second state to legalize recreational use of marijuana.
Stephen Provost owns Scubee's CBD Boutique in Rehoboth Beach, and plans on selling recreational marijuana as soon as he can.
"As a small business, it's been really good to survive COVID to see greener pastures," he said. "Now hopefully, Scubee's will be a little bit more greener."
But not every person is happy. Ray Iannuzzi of Rehoboth Beach has a lot of concerns around marijuana.
"It impacts the brain," he said.
Iannuzzi also has concerns for a rise in DUIs and underage teenagers getting their hands on pot.
Those older than 21 now have up to one ounce of marijuana or twelve grams of concentrated cannabis like oils.
Governor Carney let the action pass without his signature after vetoing past bills that would legalize pot.
"As I’ve consistently said, I believe the legalization of recreational marijuana is not a step forward," the governor said in a statement. "I support both medical marijuana and Delaware’s decriminalization law because no one should go to jail for possessing a personal use quantity of marijuana, and today, they do not."
House Bill 2, which will create a regulated industry for marijuana, is expected to go into law Thursday without the governor's signature.