GEORGETOWN, Del. - Kimley Hines is the landlord of seven houses on East North Street in Georgetown, and she had no idea that the Environmental Protection Agency is investigating possible water contamination.
"Well, I'm concerned because, with contaminated water, there's a lot of health risk associated with [it]. I'm a nurse myself by trade, but we're just doing maintenance work here. I wouldn't feel good about having contaminants in water with the health problems it could cause," Hines said.
Colombian Barbers owner, Carolina Zambrano, is worried that this could impact her business.
"I had no knowledge of that. Now I am finding out that they are doing this type of investigation … and I think it's good that they are taking action."
Hines is anxious to hear the findings from this new report.
"I would like to say, let them do the investigation. We would like to be aware of what the results are, not just me, not just the homeowner, but the residents who live here."
A community update meeting will occur on Aug. 15 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the First State Community Action Agency in Georgetown. A link to join the meeting virtually is also available here.