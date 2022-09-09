Locals React to the Death of Queen Elizabeth II

LEWES, Del- A day following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, those here across the Atlantic mourn her death.
Andrea Spuck put a British flag with a black bow outside of her store in Lewes which sells many British goods. This is how her and many others in Lewes are marking the end of the Queen's life.
"It just kind of leaves you.. It leaves a void in your life. The Queen was the one person or she represented steadfastness, resolve, continuity in a world that is changing and uncertain especially now." said Andrea Spuck.
At the Go Brit restaurant, the Queen is on full display per usual. The owner telling WRDE in part, "We send our love and condolences to the citizens of the UK who loved her so dearly."
Just over the canal in Lewes, is Peninsula Gallery. The British co-founder says that the Queen's legacy will live on across the world.
"I had tears in my eyes and just thinking about it now, I still kind of tear up a little bit." said Tony Boyd-Heron.
Boyd-Heron has seen the Queen in person during her 70-year reign.
"-standing on the road side when the Queen was driving past and you know she was doing her usual wave like that and we were all waving flags, so I remember that." said Boyd-Heron.
Her constituents say the Queen was a great influence on men and women alike.
"Also as a woman to be in a position like that, I want strong women and steadfast women to be both examples for my daughters and my son and as a mom and a grandmother I look to her and how she's handled the things that all mothers and grandmothers have gone through with dignity and resolve and getting on." said Spuck.
Spuck says the Queen's passing is a sign of change for the UK and here.