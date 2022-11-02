LOCALS REACT TO THE PHILLIES GAME 3 WIN

LEWES, Del.- You might see them working around Lewes, walking on the boardwalk or even eating at a local restaurant here on the coast.
Phillies faithful are in full force these days as the "Phils" are two wins away from winning it all against the Houston Astros in the World Series
Although miles away Delawareans feel like the Phillies are the hometown team.
Delaware native, Nicholas Glass said, "I was born up in Wilmington, and I moved down here maybe when I was like 10 or 12. but being up in the area, it was so close to Philly. I always went up there with my Dad to go to games and stuff. So I really didn't have a choice, growing up, I was either a Philly fan or I didn't watch sports."
Even local businesses are getting in the spirit, in Lewes, The Wheelhouse has Philly fun for their patrons with colorful drinks with the Phillies red and white and of course the big game playing in the bar.
A bartender at The Wheelhouse, Kaci Baker said, "Well, I have to say getting to know everybody they are definitely Phillies fans and they're super excited. You know, it's just a good time it's good energy, it's good, you know, socializing. They're all watching the game, having a good time eating, drinking all around. It's just positive vibes."
The World Series so far has been more than memorable, last night in Game 3 the Phils tied the World Series home run record.
A long time Phillies fan, Donald Lytle said "That was unbelievable. I say, I would expect that maybe one or two, but five that was a a lot
But after last nights performance, one fan knows the jobs not done yet.
Edie Dinn said, "Awesome, but we're gonna have to do a little bit better with regular hits. because we're not always going to hit homeruns."
With Game 4 tonight, Phillies fans are hoping to take one more step towards a championship.