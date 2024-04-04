REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - People in Rehoboth Beach reported to CoastTV that trash has been accumulating on the north side of Rehoboth Beach, near North Shores and Deauville Beach.
Deauville Beach recently had a change of management. The beach, which has long been under the control of the City of Rehoboth since the 1970s, is now transitioning to the management of the DNREC's Division of Parks and Recreation.
This issue is gaining attention because the beach is a crucial part of life on the coast. Tune into CoastTV at 5 and 6 p.m. to hear what locals in the area have to say about the issue.