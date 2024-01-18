Locals shocked by news of gun found at Cape Henlopen High School

Rehoboth Beach, Del.- A 17-year-old is facing multiple charges after bringing a loaded 9 millimeter handgun to Cape Henlopen High School. People in the area are shocked something like this happened so close to home. While most were shocked, Greg Kalinsky, who owns a business in Rehoboth Beach has sadly seen this before.
"Unfortunately, in every county we've lived in across the country, something like this has happened," explained Kalinsky.
Jo-Ann Bacher, who has a grandchild at Cape Henlopen High School says she has been pushing for metal detectors in the school for a while now.
"I've heard people complain it would take too long to get the children through metal detectors, and all that well, people don't mind it at the airport, nobody minds it going to a concert with lines backed up, nobody minds it when you go through any federal building you have to go through a metal detector, so I don't understand why our children are less important than those places," said Bacher.
Delaware State Police say the school resource officer remains on hand, and any security changes must come from the district.