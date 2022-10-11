Locals Speak Out After Another Outdoor Dining Discussion

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Locals and business owners are speaking out after commissioners strike down the possibility of loosening the rules about outdoor dining and music.
The Rehoboth Beach Commissioners discussed the possibility of allowing less tight rules for restaurants that want to play live music or speakers on their patio.
The discussion was quickly shut down, and the commissioners decided not to proceed.
Several restaurants throughout Rehoboth Beach said the late-night crowd is important for their business. Sam West, bartender at Purple Parrot, said it is important for their business.
"We do thrive in the late night scene. [We have] music, karaoke, and DJs occasionally," West said.
West said the restrictions are manageable now, but with many more, it would be hard to proceed as normal.
"It gives Rehoboth a nice night life. If that were cut out, what are people going to do in the late-night scene?" West said.
However, some people describe the night-life as disruptive to a community with many families and retirees.
As part of their discussion, the commissioners weighed the opinion of several letters written to them on the matter.
Commissioner Toni Sharp said she took the public opinion into a high consideration.
"With the number of phone calls I have received and the number of emails from this just being on the agenda, I would like to see this ended today," she said.
As the area grows, other locals say it's part of the quality of life, and they will continue to fight for their voice to be heard.