The Delaware State Police says that they want to warn the public about leaving their cars unattended and unlocked while idling.
DSP says that their investigative units have been handling several cases of car thefts recently, many of which happened at gas stations and convenience stores when the driver left the car running, unlocked, and unattended.
According to DSP, their investigations show that suspects look for and target running unattended cars in these parking lots, so DSP reminds everyone: Lock it... or Lose It.