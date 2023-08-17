Long debated housing development moves forward

LEWES, Del.- A long debated housing development is moving forward.
Brentwood, formally known as Coral Lakes, has received final site plan approval from the Sussex County Planning and Zoning commission.
The development will build over three 300 houses off Robinsonville road in Lewes.
This development has had a long and complicated history of legal tug of war. In the past, county council has denied applications from Schell Brothers, the developer. There have also been multiple appeals both from Schell Brothers and from neighbors against the construction of this development.
Jill Hicks was one of the neighbors against Brentwood.
"We worked very hard to try to appeal. We weren't successful," she said. "I wish that again, that the woods was not completely clear cut. I wish they could have saved more of it."
Hicks is the vice president of the Sussex Preservation Coalition, and continued to say that she is not against development if handled properly.
We reached out to Schell Brothers for an interview, and it declined.
Schell Brothers will now have to now to record the plans and coordinate with the County for phasing of construction.