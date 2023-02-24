Long Debated Parking Ordinance Passed in Fenwick Island

FENWICK ISLAND, Del.- Tim Collins is not a fan of a newly approved parking ordinance, "Let's take another look at this. We don't have to do this today. Let's work through it. Let's make it happen and as the mayor has proposed many times, let's come together and resolve this together."
The new ordinance requires new businesses and current businesses looking to rebuild to have 1 parking space per 50 ft-- a change from 1 space per 100 ft.
Collins thinks the new ordinance wont only hurt business in Fenwick Island, "I think the residents are going to suffer from it, because you're going to see very little any development in Fenwick Island, it'll be stagnant and that's that's not good."
But the town says there's a need for more parking in Fenwick especially during the busy season, and this would help. But people like Scott Mumford don't agree, "50 ratio is again pretty pretty dramatic change and again, I think there's too much uncertainty."
The town says it wants to work with businesses, even with all the different opinions about how to solve the parking issue on Fenwick Island, one sentiment remains the same, a love for the town.
Natalie Magdeburger, mayor of Fenwick said, "It is a family friendly community and that is something that has echoed throughout from the moment we were incorporated."
Collins and Mumford also spoke on what Fenwick means to them. Collins said,
"Core values here are a small town village."
Mumford said that Fenwick was "One of a kind."
The new law will go into effect immediately.