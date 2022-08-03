Long Debated Self-Storage Facility Moves Forward With Committee Approval

MILTON, Del. - Near the intersection of Route 16 and Union Street Extended, an empty almost three acre plot is set to become the home to a large self-storage facility. The land was zoned for commercial use, but after last night's Planning and Zoning meeting, the special permit required for the facility was approved five to one.
In documents submitted to the town, developers say the facility will, "-generate substantially less traffic and noise as compared to other permitted uses in the C-1 District."
Meanwhile locals are disapproving of the three-story, 190,000-square foot building in their quaint town.
"When you come off of sixteen, the first thing you see when you make that turn would be an ugly warehouse building. I don't think it's appropriate to have a warehouse building coming into this cute little town." said local Patsy Cicala.
Peak Management LLC will now undergo an architectural approval, but has yet to be given a date.